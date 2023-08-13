RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From the intensity on the mat to the freedom on the back of a bicycle, many came together in Raleigh over the weekend to remember a dear friend.

“He was a really selfless person. I think, you know, his loyalty and love for his friends, his coworkers, gave him a lot of purpose in his life,” said Ryan Schmidt.

Schmidt gathered with several people at Gracie Raleigh on Sunday. The weekend marks a year since the community lost Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was shot and killed while on patrol.

Schmidt, a roommate and longtime friend of Byrd’s, said, “The scar will always be there… Just being thankful for him and, you know, his service and his sacrifice, I think helps.”

Starting at 9 a.m., several people gathered for a CrossFit workout at Iron District CrossFit and then headed to the mat for Jiujitsu. Later in the afternoon, people also gathered with their bikes outside Crank Arm Brewing in downtown Raleigh to head out for a four-mile ride. Those who knew Byrd well also knew these were all things he loved.

Jason Culbreth, a jiujitsu trainer who also helped organize the Ned Byrd Memorial Triathlon, said, “Everybody that’s doing this today either knew of Ned or knew Ned personally. Everybody’s hugging and crying, you know, it’s an emotional day, for sure.”

Culbreth said it’s not just a way to keep Byrd’s memory alive, but also bring awareness to those who continue to risk their lives every day.

“People don’t understand that every day when these people see their loved ones leave the house, they may or may not come back,” Culbreth said. “With a guy like Ned who was loved by so many and did so much for so many people, to be gunned down like he was is just ridiculous.”

Through the pain, sweat and tears, many also said the day was about coming together to heal. It’s part of the reason Brandon Garner welcomed people to his business, Gracie Raleigh, to hold the second annual event.

“You take his personality, which is, you know, never quit attitude, really, really tough guy, really strong,” Garner said. “And you combine them all into one event. It’s something Ned could do but most people couldn’t.”

Garner, who looked around at those who came out for Byrd, added, “We lost a good one, you know, what else can you say? He was just such a great guy, and he was such a great friend, and everybody knew him. Everybody loved him. It was a really tough loss.”

Family and friends who knew Deputy Byrd most said he also loved his partner K-9 Sasha. Proceeds from the event will go to support Spike’s K9 Fund.

Two brothers accused in Deputy Byrd’s death, Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, are still awaiting trial and could face life in prison or the death penalty.