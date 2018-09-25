Trinity Road tunnel will be open for Wolfpack's Sept. 29 game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley passes while Reggie Gallaspy II (25) blocks during the first half an NCAA college football game against James Madison in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. N.C. State's Kelvin Harmon hauls in a touchdown pass against Clemson on Nov. 4, 2017. (Jeff Reeves/CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved Photo from NC State University Twitter. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - It took a little longer than expected, but after more than six months of construction, the Trinity Road pedestrian tunnel will open just in time for N.C. State's football game Sept. 29.

Starting this weekend, Wolfpack fans will be able to walk underneath Trinity Road to the game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Sean Williams with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crossing Trinity Road was a safety issue.

“A lot of times you can see at games when folks are out there tailgating they’ll try and dodge cars and in the past try to dodge cars and jump across to get to the game,” Williams said. “They’ve been having a good time eating and drinking and enjoying their tailgates before the game.”

The $4 million tunnel is designed for people to safely pass between parking lots at Carter-Finley Stadium and the state fairgrounds.

“It comes at a great time too with the State Fair this October,” said Williams. “It will be great, not only for everybody to enjoy the football games and the ice hockey games, but also get to enjoy the festivities of the fair.”

NCDOT was hoping to have the tunnel completed for the Wolfpack’s home opener Sept. 1, but rainy weather this summer slowed progress.

Williams said crews are just putting some finishing touches on the tunnel and it will be open before the game against Virginia on Saturday.