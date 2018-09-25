Trinity Road tunnel will be open for Wolfpack's Sept. 29 game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - It took a little longer than expected, but after more than six months of construction, the Trinity Road pedestrian tunnel will open just in time for N.C. State's football game Sept. 29.
Starting this weekend, Wolfpack fans will be able to walk underneath Trinity Road to the game at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Sean Williams with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said crossing Trinity Road was a safety issue.
“A lot of times you can see at games when folks are out there tailgating they’ll try and dodge cars and in the past try to dodge cars and jump across to get to the game,” Williams said. “They’ve been having a good time eating and drinking and enjoying their tailgates before the game.”
The $4 million tunnel is designed for people to safely pass between parking lots at Carter-Finley Stadium and the state fairgrounds.
“It comes at a great time too with the State Fair this October,” said Williams. “It will be great, not only for everybody to enjoy the football games and the ice hockey games, but also get to enjoy the festivities of the fair.”
NCDOT was hoping to have the tunnel completed for the Wolfpack’s home opener Sept. 1, but rainy weather this summer slowed progress.
Williams said crews are just putting some finishing touches on the tunnel and it will be open before the game against Virginia on Saturday.
More Stories
-
- 4 injured after Jeep and pickup truck in head-on crash in Fayetteville
- 'How is it self defense?' mom asks after NC Central student fatally shot by security guard
- PNC Arena holding job fair for work during Hurricanes and NC State games
- Charges dismissed against Wayne County woman who sheltered animals during Florence
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 36th NC death confirmed, 1,800 still in shelters as Florence recovery continues
- NC deputies seek woman who vanished 3 weeks ago
- Ex-NC high school football coach offered opponents inside info, officials say
- Body of missing 35-year-old swimmer found off OBX