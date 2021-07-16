Trio arrested in Raleigh stabbing that injured 3 people, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have been arrested in a Raleigh stabbing that injured three people in early May, police said Friday.

The incident was reported just after 2:15 a.m. on May 2 at a business in the 600 block of Creekside Drive.

When officers arrived they found two adults with stab wounds. The pair was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A third adult walked into the hospital moments later, police said.

The parking lot of the business was surrounded by crime scene tape during the investigation later that day.

Cody Ray Taylor (left) and Rene Jhovany Rodrigues-Bustos (right) in photos from Raleigh police

Rene Jhovany Rodrigues-Bustos, 26, Cody Ray Taylor, 21, and Bryson Andrew Riedel, 20, are charged in the stabbings, police said.

Rodrigues-Bustos and Taylor are each charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Riedel, who was arrested in Wilson, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

No other information was released about the incident or arrests.