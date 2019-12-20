Trio defrauded banks in Wake, Johnston, Durham counties of $500,000, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people each face more than 100 felony fraud charges in Wake, Durham, and Johnston counties for stealing checks and altering the payees, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Krhistopher Stukes, 26; Kirsten Davis, 24; and Carl Parker, 25 are accused of defrauding banks throughout Wake County of about $500,000, the release said.

The United States Attorney’s Office has agreed to prosecute some of the suspects on federal charges.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office served about 40 warrants and “countless” fraud charges against the trio, the release said. More charges are expected.

Khristopher Stukes

Kirsten Davis

Carl Parker

