RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people each face more than 100 felony fraud charges in Wake, Durham, and Johnston counties for stealing checks and altering the payees, according to a press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Krhistopher Stukes, 26; Kirsten Davis, 24; and Carl Parker, 25 are accused of defrauding banks throughout Wake County of about $500,000, the release said.
The United States Attorney’s Office has agreed to prosecute some of the suspects on federal charges.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office served about 40 warrants and “countless” fraud charges against the trio, the release said. More charges are expected.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- A Christmas surprise for Fayetteville pediatric patients
- Trio defrauded banks in Wake, Johnston, Durham counties of $500,000, authorities say
- Around Christmastime, angel tree warms hearts at Clayton assisted living center
- Radio show canceled after host said ‘a nice school shooting’ would break up monotony of Trump impeachment coverage
- Vance County assistant principal suspended after DA says video shows contact between him, student
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now