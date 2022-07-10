The historic Mordecai house in Raleigh. (Photo from Raleigh Parks)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh parks has announced a new trolley tour that explores the city’s Jewish history.

The tour travels around downtown Raleigh and explores the buildings, sites and lives of those who built Raleigh’s Jewish community.

The tour starts with Moses Mordecai, the first known Jewish man to live in Raleigh. He is the namesake of Mordecai Historic Park.

The tour will take place on Sunday, July 17 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Registration is $10 per person.

Visitors are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the tour starts. Parking is available at 1 Mimosa Street.

To register for the tour, click here.

For more information, call the Mordecai Visitor Center at 919-996-4364.