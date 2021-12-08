Trooper: Driver crashes into pole in Morrisville after Camaro clocked at 117 mph on I-40

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a black Camaro accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Orange County is behind bars and facing a list of charges, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident began around 2 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Orange County near Chapel Hill when a Camaro was clocked at 117 mph in a 65 mph zone, a highway patrol trooper told CBS 17.

According to the trooper, he attempted to stop the driver for reckless driving but the Camaro sped off and led the trooper on a chase.

The chase came to an end when the driver of the Camaro slammed their vehicle into an electrical pole that holds up the traffic lights at the intersection of N.C. Highway 54 and Airport Boulevard in Morrisville, according to the trooper.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is facing multiple traffic and other violations including DWI, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, and felony flee to elude.

The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was transported back to Orange County to face the charges. Their identity has not been released.

N.C. 54 at Airport Boulevard remained closed as of 7 a.m. as crews worked to repair the electrical pole and nearby power lines.