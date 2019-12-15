Trooper: Driver dies after witnesses say van runs stop sign in US 401 crash near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County man died in a crash on U.S. 401 in Wake County Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. on U.S. 401 at Moores Pond Road, which is just north of N.C. 96, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to a trooper, the wreck happened when a van ran a stop sign at Moores Pond Road and entered U.S. 401, witnesses said.

A car that was being driven on U.S. 401 hit the van on the side and the van overturned, Trooper R.T. Grant said.

The man who was driving the car died, Grant said. The man’s name is not being released until his relatives are contacted, Grant said.

So far no charges have been filed, but the crash is under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now