Trooper: Driver in Wake County head-on crash given Narcan at scene, license was suspended for previous DWI

NCDOT image of traffic near the crash scene Friday night. Photo of Raymond Hucks from CCBI.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County driver who was given Narcan at the scene of a wrong-way crash he caused Friday night is now on the run after leaving a Raleigh hospital, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. along U.S. 64 west near mile marker 432.

The driver is suspected of DWI — and was already driving while his license was suspended for a previous DWI, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Z.J. Belinsky.

Friday night’s wreck happened when Raymond D. Hucks, 52, of Zebulon was driving a 2004 Toyota 4Runner the wrong way in the westbound lanes of U.S. 64 near N.C. 96, Belinsky said.

Hucks hit a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer, causing debris to hit three other cars, Belinsky said.

Then, the Toyota 4Runner slammed head-on into the third car, troopers said.

When first responders got to the scene they administered Narcan to Hucks “to wake him up,” Belinsky said.

There were no serious injuries in the wreck and Belinsky was the only person taken to a hospital, according to Belinsky.

However, Hucks later managed to walk out of the hospital and was at large Friday night, the trooper said.

Hucks was driving on a suspended license for a previous DWI and was “definitely impaired” in Friday night’s wreck, Belinsky said.

The other drivers in the wreck were lucky, Belinsky said. The initial crash with the pickup truck “took most of the blow” from the head-on crash, he said.

Belinsky said troopers would be looking for Hucks.

“Some people never learn — karma will catch up with them one day,” Belinsky said.