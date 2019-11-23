Trooper has cruiser rammed by bull on I-95 before stopping wrong-way driver on I-40

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday night was a wild one for North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper Josh Kizer.

There were reports Thursday night of a bull going in and out of traffic on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Kizer responded and used his cruiser to block the bull from getting onto the road.

The bull charged his vehicle, Maynard said.

After wrapping up there, Kizer began to head back to Raleigh to have his cruiser checked out. He received a report of a car traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 40 west.

Kizer executed a pit maneuver to get the vehicle to turn around, Maynard said.

The driver’s identity wasn’t known. The driver was charged with driving while impaired, but it wasn’t known if there were additional charges.

Troopers are still working to find the owner of the bull, which was put down.

