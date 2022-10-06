RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, this started in Nash County when a deputy attempted conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies said the driver took off and led law enforcement on a chase that lasted around 20 minutes.

The driver crashed near Poole Road and South New Hope Road in Raleigh, and a state trooper was involved in the crash.

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital before being taken into custody.

CBS 17 was told the trooper was not injured.