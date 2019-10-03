Troopers: Dog dead, woman injured after work van hits them on road near Wake Forest

A dog was killed and a woman was injured after getting hit by a work van on Old N.C. 98 (CBS 17)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A dog is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were both hit by a van on a Wake County road near Wake Forest on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, a husband and wife were taking their dogs for a walk in the middle of Old N.C. Highway 98 outside the Back Nine Estates subdivision when the collision occurred. The driver of a work van came over a hill and the van’s passenger mirror struck the woman and the van hit the dog, authorities said.

The dog was killed on impact and the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

A dog was killed and a woman was injured after getting hit by a work van on Old N.C. 98 (CBS 17)

A dog was killed and a woman was injured after getting hit by a work van on Old N.C. 98 (CBS 17)

A dog was killed and a woman was injured after getting hit by a work van on Old N.C. 98 (CBS 17)

A dog was killed and a woman was injured after getting hit by a work van on Old N.C. 98 (CBS 17)

The driver of the van told troopers that he didn’t know he hit anything and that all he heard was a thud and noticed his mirror was missing. The man said he turned around and that’s when he found out he hit someone.

Troopers said the van driver didn’t see the couple and their dogs. The incident happened just before sunrise and it was slightly foggy, according to authorities.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation and it’s unknown at this time if charges will be filed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now