Troopers estimate vehicle hit trees at 80 mph in fatal Garner crash Thursday morning

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after driving off the road and slamming into trees in Garner Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Garner police and fire crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Buffaloe Road near Navan Lane, close to Lake Benson, troopers said. Although the crash occurred within Garner city limits, Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

According to authorities, the driver, Jacob Rose, 22, was traveling approximately 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when he ran off the road and slammed into a group of trees in the woodline. Rose died on impact.

The vehicle hit the trees with such force that a small pine tree fell on the vehicle and had to be picked up by a crane, troopers said.

Troopers said that speed was a factor in the crash and that alcohol was also likely a factor.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.