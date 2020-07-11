Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in southern Wake County

PANTHER BRANCH TWP., N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night in southern Wake County, officials said.
Reports of the crash at Old Stage Road near Shell Cracker Drive came in between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened when a male was walking in the road and was hit by a car.
A CBS 17 crew reported that Old Stage Road was closed at Shellfish Drive. The scene is just east of Fuquay-Varina near the Meadow Stream Hills neighborhood.
As of late Friday night, no charges have been filed in the crash.
Troopers are continuing to investigate.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- As symptoms change, here’s how you can tell if it’s COVID-19 or allergies
- People speak out after alcohol sales end at 10 p.m. in Orange County
- Sheriff: Florida homeowner kills masked intruders; accomplice facing murder charges
- Florida man arrested for attempting to record under young girl’s dress at Walmart, police say
- 2 men wanted for deadly shooting of pregnant woman in SC; reward offered