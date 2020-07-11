Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in southern Wake County

PANTHER BRANCH TWP., N.C. (WNCN) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Friday night in southern Wake County, officials said.

Reports of the crash at Old Stage Road near Shell Cracker Drive came in between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened when a male was walking in the road and was hit by a car.

A CBS 17 crew reported that Old Stage Road was closed at Shellfish Drive. The scene is just east of Fuquay-Varina near the Meadow Stream Hills neighborhood.

As of late Friday night, no charges have been filed in the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

More headlines from CBS17.com: