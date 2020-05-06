Troopers looking for driver after boy on dirtbike injured in hit-and-run in Wake County

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Troopers in Wake County are looking for the driver of a truck who hit a juvenile male on a dirtbike then left the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded to Lucas Road near Buffaloe Road around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after a boy was hit by a silver Nissan truck. Troopers are looking for the vehicle, which may have front-end damage.

The boy was taken to WakeMed with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

No further information was available.

