APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are seeking a car that they say was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Wake County Thursday morning.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on the southbound lanes of N.C. 540 toll road near the exit 56 ramp to U.S. 1, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver of a car hit and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Troopers said investigators are searching for a 2006-13 Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front passenger side and passenger side mirror.

No information was released about the person who died at this time.

Anyone with information about the car or the case is asked to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol office in Wake County at 919-733-4400.