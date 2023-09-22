CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite the weather, crowds of students and parents went to Cary High School to see them take on Apex.

“The weather’s not too bad. I love the sport, so I’ll come out, it doesn’t matter, I’m out here to see some football,” said Curtis Bobbitt, a Cary High School graduate who came out to Friday’s contest to see his brother play.

Like several other games, Cary’s contest versus Apex kicked off an hour earlier because of the storm. Many fans brought umbrellas to try to shield themselves from the unrelenting rain.

“You have every age here. You have grandparents that are coming in the door that are Cary alumni, and it’s really a neat thing. They come in here to watch their kids play football and maybe they even used to play football,” said Gigi Wainwright-Baker, the membership chair of the Imp Club.

For some parents, nothing was going to keep them from attending.

“I’m so proud, I’m out here, you’ll never catch me out here looking like this. I’m suited, I’m wet, I’m soaking wet, I’m happy, I’m cold, but I’m out here,” said Missy Wright, who’s freshman son suited up for varsity for the first time Friday. “He’s also on JV, they gave him a chance on varsity, so I’m just excited. I’m a proud mom tonight.”

“It means a lot to me, we work hard for this, so his first time suiting up as a freshman, that’s big. It means a lot. Going from scoring three touchdowns Thursday night against Apex to suiting up as a freshman, that’s big,” Bobbitt said.