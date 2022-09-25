WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say.

Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.



(Wake Forest Fire Department)

Officials said the driver was no longer on the scene and there were no other occupants. Crews were able to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured.