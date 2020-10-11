Truck driver charged in death of 4-year-old boy in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after the truck he was driving hit a 4-year-old boy who later died Saturday evening, Holly Springs officials say.

The incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane, according to Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith.

The child, a 4-year-old boy, was taken by Wake EMS to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment but later died.

Carey Theron Moore

Relatives of the child have been notified, but the boy’s name has not been released.

The driver of the truck, Carey Theron Moore, 42, of Walnut Drive in Garner, was taken into custody at the scene in the Holly Glen neighborhood off Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs officials said.

“The driver did not see the 4-year-old and was unable to stop in time to avoid the accident, police were told,” a Holly Springs news release said.

Moore was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police said that neither speeding nor intoxication appeared to have been factors.

