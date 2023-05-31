HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — After six cars were involved in a collision during rush hour on NC-55, a 21-year-old has been charged with driving while impaired.

According to the Holly Springs Police Department, it was about 5:35 p.m. when a multi-vehicle crash took place on the southbound side of NC Highway 55. The collision, police said, happened just before the Green Oaks Parkway intersection.

Jacob Gray Partin, 21, of Fuquay-Varina was driving a truck at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the first car. He then continued to hit “several other cars that were traveling slowly in rush hour traffic,” the police department said.

Photos courtesy Holly Springs police

From the impact, the truck lost several tires and caught on fire, police said.

Partin was pulled out of the burning vehicle by an off-duty Cary firefighter who witnessed the wreck.

Officials said Partin was sent to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening. At least two others involved in the wreck were also injured but were not transported to a hospital.

The roadway reopened at approximately 7 p.m., one and a half hours after the crash.