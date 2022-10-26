RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday and who later died has been identified.

Jose Mejia, 65, was walking on the east side of Fox Road when he was hit by a 2005 Toyota Tundra driven by 51-year-old Wilson Trenholm Holliday, police said.

Police investigators said Holliday was traveling northeast on the road, ran off the road to the right, and struck Mejia.

Holliday then overcorrected, and the truck crossed all lanes of Fox Road onto Town Drive and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured during the collision with the tree and transported to the hospital, police said.

Mejia was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Holliday is charged with driving while impaired, aggravated felony death by vehicle, aggravated serious injury by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a pedestrian.

He was placed in the Wake County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.