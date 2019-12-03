Truck stuck in mud blocking Jones Franklin Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A truck stuck in mud is blocking Jones Franklin Road in Raleigh on Monday night.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Jones Franklin Road just north of Interstate 440. The road is blocked between Waters Edge Drive and Barringer Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The incident happened when a large box truck tried to turn around, but instead became stuck in mud and blocked the road, police said.

The scene should clear by 10:25 p.m. after a tow truck arrives at the scene and moves the truck.

