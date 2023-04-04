RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The arraignment of former President Donald Trump offered a unique learning opportunity for local political science students. Students in a criminal justice policy course at NC State had the chance to discuss the former president’s indictment at the beginning of class Tuesday.

Professor Steven Greene began his class discussing the case. He asked his students to consider several aspects of it- including whether the prosecutor should have pursued the charges, the potential impact and if former presidents should be charged at all.

“It is a big political step to prosecute a former president. It’s something you should not do lightly. That said, no president should be above the law,” Greene said.

However, he adds the charges Trump faces can be difficult to prosecute. “When you’re prosecuting somebody for something that’s never been successfully prosecuted for, that’s kind of a tougher go,” said Greene.

During his class, Greene said that he believed presidents should be prosecuted in “slam dunk” cases.

“Given the potential for abuse, I want prosecutions of former presidents to be a slam dunk case, I think. This is not a slam dunk case,” Greene told his class.

While the case against the former president is historic and controversial, the professor doesn’t believe it will do more to divide the country politically, or sway anyone’s opinions.

“I don’t want to say we’re at maximum polarization, but I don’t think that this is the type of, shall we say, underlying event that is going to necessarily lead to things being more so,” he explained.

While Trump was arraigned Tuesday, he is still able to run for president in next year’s election.