Trump, Biden demonstrations face off in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of President Trump’s supporters marched at the State Capitol on Saturday to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“This is bigger than Trump. Trump is fighting for America to keep its freedoms and to keep things legit,” said Brandi Reed, who took part in the protest.

Trump supporters were interrupted by supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and the Black Lives Matter movement. Trump supporters were based on one side of Edenton Street, saying they are convinced the election was unfair and fraudulent.

Counter protestors gathered on the opposite side of the street, rejoicing about the outcome.

“Definitely, want to be on the side that loves all people and not just one group of people,” said Joshua Simmons, who came in from Greensboro. “Moving forward, I think it’s gonna be tough, but I have confidence in our newly elected President Biden. And I think one day we will be able to come together.”

There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud. But Reed tells CBS 17 she’s lost all faith in the election process and wants another election to be held.

“Do the whole vote all over again, by hand, counted again. Because those machines were having glitches,” Reed said of certain states that reported technical issues in some equipment.

A small amount of protesters in each group yelled hateful words and obscenities at each other. Raleigh police and State Capitol police were monitoring the protests.

“Honestly, I think it’s unproductive,” Simmons said of the bickering back and forth. “But at the end of the day, you have two sides that believe in what they believe in, they believe in what they believe in strongly.”

Josh Flores started the group “Stop the Steal NC” to protest the election results. He’s been coordinating protests in Raleigh for the past week.

“I’m tired,” he said. “But I’m gonna continue to fight. I drive an hour and a half every day and I continue to fight, fight, fight. I’m gonna continue to fight for this president. I’m gonna continue to fight for my republic.”

Flores tells CBS 17 he won’t stop protesting until the election recounts and litigation are over.

“If he [Trump] loses fairly, we’ll understand that, we’ll take the loss and move on and we’ll have four years to redo ourselves, but right now, we’re gonna make sure every legal ballot is counted.”

The protests lasted about five hours and were peaceful.