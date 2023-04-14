RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh cemetery is attempting to take a place usually thought of as sorrowful and trying to turn it into a place of beauty.

Raleigh’s Historic Oakwood Cemetery and The Lodge Gallery present “Easels Among the Oaks”, an art exhibit that features work inspired by the cemetery grounds.

“With our sweeping lawns, majestic trees and sculptural monuments, Oakwood Cemetery is a rich subject for artists,” Program Coordinator Brianna McCormick said in a release. “This exhibit features a variety of works created on or inspired by the grounds of Oakwood Cemetery.”

Easels Among the Oaks exhibit painting (Brianna McCormick).

The Lodge Gallery is an exhibition space at the cemetery that will house the exhibition and is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Easels Among the Oaks” will run from April-August will a closing event at the end of the summer. The details of the special event have not yet been released.