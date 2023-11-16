RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are working to tame a fire that broke out Thursday morning at a taproom and restaurant in downtown Raleigh.

Approximately 20 fire officials responded to Brewery Bhavana, at 218 Blount St., to put out a fire contained to the “kitchen equipment,” according to Raleigh Fire Department shift captain Tim Wilson.

The initial call for response came at approximately 11:04 a.m. and as of 11:36 a.m., the fire was still burning, but Capt. Wilson said it had not spread to the rest of the restaurant’s building.

All vehicle traffic is shut down between Hargett and Martin streets, however pedestrian traffic is allowed in the area to access a bus stop.

This is a developing story and CBS 17 has a crew on the scene. Check back for the latest updates.