2 arrested after shooting and attempted carjacking at Fuquay-Varina Sheetz

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting and attempted carjacking that happened at Sheetz on North Main Street the morning of September 6.

Authorities say 27-year-old Demetrius Darrel Reid and 24-year-old Larrodda Denis Sims, both of Durham, were charged with Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

The pair were arrested Friday night in Durham and are currently in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.

Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Damian Wayne Watson of Henderson who is wanted on the same charges.

Police say the stolen truck that the trio were driving was recovered, processed for evidence and returned to the owner.

The victim who was shot during the attempted carjacking was treated at the hospital and has been released.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation and further charges are expected.

