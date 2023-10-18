MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested in connection with a Morrisville shooting in June that left three people injured, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on June 17, three people were shot near the intersection of Morrisville Carpenter Road and Davis Drive.

Police said they were shot while they were in a grey SUV. The suspects fled in a dark sedan.

On Aug. 31, Taijawan Jamir Cross, 19, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury for shooting Derik Javon Abney, TeQuan Jakel McNeil and a 17-year-old boy, according to arrest warrants.

Cross was also charged with three counts of felony conspiracy to commit a felony by shooting the three victims. He was charged with one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Cross received a $300,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, Xavier Anthony Armstrong, 21, was charged with four counts of felony conspiracy. Arrest warrants stated Armstrong conspired with Cross to shoot the three victims and shoot into the vehicle.

Armstrong received a $300,000 secured bond.