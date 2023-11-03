RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people are displaced and two people are hurt after a house fire near downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

Just after 12:15 p.m., crews said they were called to a home on the 100 block of Idlewild Ave in reference to a fire.

Fire on Idlewild Avenue near downtown Raleigh (Roger Wynn/CBS 17)

When they arrived, they said the home already had fire damage.

A woman who lived in the home was taken to the hospital for breathing issues from the fire, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said one of their firefighters was also hurt, and went to urgent care for a twisted ankle.

They said the home had fire damage and water damage, as well as holes cut into the roof for ventilation.

Five adults, including the woman who was hospitalized, were displaced in the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to the fire department.

Investigators said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.