2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are injured after two separate shootings in Raleigh Thursday night.

Police say the first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m in the 800-block of Rock Quarry Road.

A man playing games inside of a sweepstakes parlor was struck in the arm after a bullet came through the window of the establishment.

Police do not know whether it was a bullet or debris from the fired shot that struck and injured the man. He is being treated for minor injuries, police said.

The second shooting happened shortly before midnight. Police say another man was shot on Poole Road.

According to police, a man was playing cards when the shooting happened.

The man is expected to be OK after suffering minor injuries.

Police said they don’t have a suspect and both shootings are under investigation.

Investigators are not sure if both shootings are connected.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now