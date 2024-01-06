RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning behind a fast food place, Raleigh police say.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Millbrook Road in a block of businesses located just behind the Sonic Drive-In on Atlantic Avenue.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, two people were seriously injured, with one of the victims taken to the hospital.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

CBS 17 saw about a dozen squad cars at the scene investigating the incident early Saturday morning.

The Raleigh Police Department said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.