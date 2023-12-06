RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in late October.

According to police, the 17-year-old juveniles were charged on Wednesday in the murder of Taliyah Watson, who was shot and killed on the 1300 block of Sawyer Road on Oct. 22.

This now makes five people charged with murder in this case.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at (919) 996-1193