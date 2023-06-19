RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men were arrested this weekend for allegedly racing along North New Hope Road in Raleigh on Saturday night.

The Raleigh Police Department charged both with pre-arranged speed competition, a misdemeanor.

19-year-old Braden Valek and 32-year-old Punleu Suom were charged for the incident and had their cars seized. Warrants show both men were released after the charges on promises to return for their next court date.

Raleigh Police say officers initially received a call about the pair driving recklessly in an area of East Millbrook Road. From there, police say the two suspects lined up on North New Hope Road and drove away at “an excessive rate of speed.”

Some neighbors living along the road say they frequently hear people driving fast or racing in the area.

“It kinda, excuse the language, it sucks,” said John Fiorentino, who’s lived in his house behind the busy road for two decades, “It’s very frustrating. We live on a nice, quiet cul-de-sac and we hear cars going by, and without exhaust systems, racing.”

Fiorentino says he’s written to the city in the past about those concerns.

There have been a number of safety precautions put in place, including a barrier and flashing lights along a bend in the road, but Fiorentino says nothing has reduced speeding in the area.