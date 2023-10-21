CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An altercation between two groups of men early Saturday morning led to a stabbing that left two men injured, Cary police said.

According to the Cary Police Department, officers responded to a call about a fight between two groups of men at Maple Avenue and Dogwood Street around 1:25 a.m.

Two men were stabbed as a result of the incident, and police said both were taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

The Cary Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.