RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested two suspects after a man was found dead two days after a shots fired call in July.

Derashio Wilson, 27, and Lashanae Gee, 23, were both arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

On July 1, the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Picket Fence Lane due to reports of shots fired into a building.

Officers found several townhomes damaged by gunfire, however, there were no reports of injury at the time.

On July 3, RPD responded to the same location in reference to a dead man later identified as Dexter Rashad Ingram, 28. He was located in the same area of the July 1 incident, according to police.

Police later determined that the two incidents were related.