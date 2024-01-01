RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A devastating fire over the weekend displaced three Raleigh families.

People living on Hourglass Court told CBS17 that two people are still in the hospital after the Saturday morning fire.

Buried in the burned bits of three townhomes, a fire alarm still beeps.

It’s just one reminder of the fire that sparked there just before 3:30 a.m.

Raleigh fire officials said 60 firefighters fought the flames, as they jumped from one home to the additional homes on either side.

“I have heavy fire, multiple vehicles. Go ahead and give a second alarm,” first responder radio traffic said. “It sounds like they may need some help.”

Paramedics rushed three people to WakeMed for treatment.

Officials said one man had smoke inhalation. They also said one woman is suffering from injuries after she jumped from a second-floor balcony to escape the flames.

Neighbors told CBS17 the third victim is also a woman, who was visiting family, and is now at a local burn unit.

A firefighter also received minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Three families are now out of their homes in the New Year.

This GoFundMe was set up for one of the families, and shares photos of the damage.

One member of the family posted, thanking the community for their thoughts and prayers, but asked for those sentiments to be directed to their neighbors, who they said, were not as lucky.

Raleigh fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.