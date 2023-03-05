RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Members from two Raleigh churches, one mainly white and the other mainly Black, return Sunday from a five-day social justice race relations tour.

35 members mainly from Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Baptist Grove Church traveled to Selma, Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama along with Atlanta. They were able to check out several historic areas, including the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the Equal Justice Institute and the Freedom Riders Museum.

“I came face to face with the prejudice and the racism and and the effects that it’s had on my people,” said Claudine Harris, member at Baptist Grove Church.

“Just to feel those stories there in a very visceral way is a much more impactful experience than just to read about it,” said Trevor Thompson, staff member at St. Francis of Assisi.

Church leaders say they’ll get feedback from everyone who went to see how to make the experience even more powerful, in hopes of doing another trip sometime soon.