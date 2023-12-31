RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were shot in an area near North Carolina State University early Sunday morning, the Raleigh Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:14 a.m. in the 1400 block of Stovall Drive. The location is near the intersection with Marcom Street, just a few blocks away from NC State’s campus.

Once on scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second female victim from the same incident “arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

No further details on the two women or the incident were released.

The Raleigh Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone who may have information that may help the investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 996-1193 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/89.