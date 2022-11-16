ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic shifts are planned for Thursday night into Friday morning for the U.S. 401 widening project near the Wake-Franklin County line, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, traffic will be moved to the outside lanes of U.S. 401. The NCDOT said traffic will be moved to the outside lanes of U.S. 401 throughout the project limits between N.C. 96 and Flat Rock Church Road, from 7 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

This will allow crews to safely work on the inside lanes and median areas throughout the project limits, NCDOT said.

Along with this shift, traffic approaching U.S. 401 from Moore’s Pond/Barham Siding Road, Sid Eaves/Darius Pearce Road, N.C. 98, and Tarboro Road will no longer be signalized. It will be in the new traffic configuration allowing only right turns onto U.S. 401 with designated U-turn points, officials said.

The N.C. 96 and Flat Rock Church Road intersections will be shifted at a later date, the agency said.

This work is weather dependent and subject to change.