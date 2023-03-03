RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 5,000 miles separated a group of doctors from home this week.

“Obviously, I’m not there physically but I’m there mentally,” said Dr. Ivan Chervynskyy.

Chervynskyy and Dr. Dmytro Potiienko are a part of the group from Ukraine.

They’ve spent the past week in central North Carolina learning.

“We came here to study the health care system in the U.S., and we hope to gain some information that would help bring positive changes to our health system,” said Potiienko.

Thanks to the Open World Program sponsored by the Congressional Office for International Leadership, they got the chance to meet with hospitals in the Triangle.

The program allows thousands from post-Soviet era countries to visit the United States and interact with people.

Chervynskyy is an oncologist from Kyiv — Ukraine’s capital.

“Every time the aerial alert goes off, we must take the patients into bomb shelters. When they started attacking our energy infrastructure, we had to figure out how to power our hospitals,” he explained.

He said things are more difficult for people in the military near the frontlines.

“To us, it’s all about the loss. Somebody lost time. Somebody lost friends. Somebody lost family,” Potiienko said.

Raleigh-based organization, International Focus, is a big part of this trip.

The doctors stayed with host families, and they will head back to Ukraine this weekend.

