RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Ukrainians in the Carolinas hosted a soft opening of its new Ukrainian Community Center and Saturday School at Ridge Road Baptist Church in Raleigh.

“Our kids need to continue learning their language and learning their culture, our adults want to reconnect,” said Olena Kozlova-Pates, the executive director of Ukrainians in the Carolinas.

“Now I believe this center will be an island of some sustainability of Ukrainian culture,” Nataliia Berezhna added.

Sunday’s soft opening highlighted some of that culture, with poems in Ukrainian, live music and traditional dances.

Kozlova-Pates says the center will emphasize the importance of the Ukrainian language.

“That over the last 300 years in Ukraine (the language) has been prohibited on numerous occasions. So we want to not only preserve it with ourselves, but share it with everyone,” she said.

Since Russia’s invasion began last February, millions of Ukrainians have fled their home country. Around 1,000 have settled across North Carolina, including Yuliia Sytnyk.

“I’m here almost one year. I started drawing my artwork here and now, in this event, it’s open Ukrainian school, and I will be teaching art,” she said.

She joins others in the community who have been here for years, as efforts continue to support one another, as well as loved ones back home.

“I truly remember the day when I talked to my father, one month before the war started. And he just told me quietly, just said, ‘I’m so happy you’re there, I have one family member to worry less about.’ It broke my heart,” Berezhna said.

The Ukrainians in the Carolinas group continues fundraising efforts to send humanitarian aid and other assistance to those impacted by the war.