Ultra-marathoner to run in Dorothea Dix Park for 27 straight hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An ultra-marathoner is marking his 27th year of recovery by running for 27 continuous hours through a North Carolina park.

Charlie Engle of Raleigh says he’ll start running at 8 a.m. Saturday and won’t stop until 11 a.m. Sunday in Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

He wants to raise awareness of the opioid crisis and to promote Healing Transitions, a nonprofit that provides free drug addiction recovery services to more than 300 homeless, uninsured and underserved people.

Engle has written a memoir titled “Running Man.” His feats include running across the Sahara Desert. Last year, he ran 118 miles over 26 hours to mark his recovery.

It’s that time again!! Come join me for a little run around the park. Okay, a 27 hour run around the park. I keep joking… Posted by Charlie Engle on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

