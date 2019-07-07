UNC connections make watching World Cup win more exciting at Cary bar, fans say

Fans at the Ale House in Cary. CBS 17 photo

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The USA Women’s Soccer team World Cup win was extra special for fans across North Carolina.

Five of the team’s players went to the University of North Carolina, and so did the Netherland’s team coach.

The North Carolina Courage held its official watch party at the Carolina Ale House in Cary.

“Everybody’s out supporting the team, so it’s fun to watch it with a bunch of people,” said one fan.

United States’ Megan Rapinoe holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The US defeated the Netherlands 2-0. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

After a slow start, the pace changed when Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick went in.

“I love our women’s team. They’re such a great representation of our country for sure and Megan Rapinoe is just fantastic,” said another fan.

After USA scored a second goal, the whole place livened up.

Carolina Ale House made sure all ages could enjoy the day with outdoor games of soccer, corn hole and an appearance from the Courage mascot.

“People are very excited about the game, about the fact we have so many players on the North Carolina Courage that are in the women’s world cup,” said Carolina Ale House district manager John Watson. “Just to have such a great turnout for the women’s World Cup — that’s probably the best part of it so far.”

Four of the North Carolina Courage players were on the U.S. team.

