UNC connections make watching World Cup win more exciting at Cary bar, fans say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The USA Women’s Soccer team World Cup win was extra special for fans across North Carolina.
Five of the team’s players went to the University of North Carolina, and so did the Netherland’s team coach.
The North Carolina Courage held its official watch party at the Carolina Ale House in Cary.
“Everybody’s out supporting the team, so it’s fun to watch it with a bunch of people,” said one fan.
After a slow start, the pace changed when Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick went in.
“I love our women’s team. They’re such a great representation of our country for sure and Megan Rapinoe is just fantastic,” said another fan.
After USA scored a second goal, the whole place livened up.
Carolina Ale House made sure all ages could enjoy the day with outdoor games of soccer, corn hole and an appearance from the Courage mascot.
“People are very excited about the game, about the fact we have so many players on the North Carolina Courage that are in the women’s world cup,” said Carolina Ale House district manager John Watson. “Just to have such a great turnout for the women’s World Cup — that’s probably the best part of it so far.”
Four of the North Carolina Courage players were on the U.S. team.
- American toddler falls to her death from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
- VIDEO: Another person caught licking Blue Bell Ice Cream at store
- NC sheriff’s K-9 deputy spooked by Fourth of July fireworks found safe
- Suspect in July 4 road rage shooting, car fire in custody; heroes who rescued family speak out
- 2019 Carolina Panthers training camp guide
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now