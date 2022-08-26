RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric unit of UNC Rex Hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed.

Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”

Officials stated that the pediatric unit’s beds will be converted to adult beds.

“We are fortunate to be part of a large health system that includes UNC Children’s, which is ranked among the nation’s top children’s hospitals. UNC Children’s medical office building across the street from UNC Health Rex’s main campus in Raleigh will continue to offer a wide range of care and services, including a pediatric urgent care clinic,” UNC Health officials said.

Officials added that the emergency department will continue to care for pediatric patients.

“The UNC Health Rex Emergency Department will continue to care for pediatric patients. And, the UNC Health Rex Women’s Center will continue to offer the same maternity services, including NICU care,” a company statement said.