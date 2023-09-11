RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health Rex will hold multiple blood drives on Monday to recognize 9/11 and remember the lives lost 22 years ago.

The blood drives will be held outside the Rex hospitals in Raleigh and Holly Springs, and outside the Rex Wellness Centers in Cary, Wakefield and Knightdale. UNC Health said all blood donors will receive $50 in rewards from the Blood Connection.

The blood drives will be at the following locations:

REX Main Campus at 4420 Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

REX Holly Springs Hospital at 850 S. Main Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

REX Wellness of Knightdale at 6602 Knightdale Blvd. from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

REX Wellness of Wakefield at 11200 Galleria Ave. in Raleigh from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

REX Wellness of Cary at 1515 SW Cary parkway from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To register, click here.