RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health Rex announced Tuesday that its president is stepping down to pursue another opportunity.

Ernie Bovio has served as president for the past 5 years. Chief operating officer Kirsten Riggs will serve as interim president until a successor is named, a news release stated.

Bovio is leaving to become the president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Coastal Market in the Wilmington region. His last day at UNC Health Rex is Jan. 7.

“I’d like to thank Ernie for his leadership at Rex, which is widely recognized as one of the top hospitals in North Carolina,” said Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health. “His success at Rex included leading the organization through the pandemic, overseeing significant growth, and unifying operations with UNC Health Johnston. We know that Rex’s success will continue under Kirsten’s direction.”

During Bovio’s tenure, UNC Health Rex continued to expand. The organization opened a new, 50-bed community hospital in Holly Springs and a new Cancer Center across the street from its main Raleigh campus.

Rex is the only hospital in North Carolina, and one of only 18 nationwide, to receive straight A’s since Leapfrog began its hospital safety report cards in 2012, the release stated.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work Rex physicians and teammates do every day to care for all of our patients,” Bovio said. “I take great comfort in knowing we have an excellent leadership team that will continue to guide Rex into the future.”

Riggs joined Rex in 1998 and has held prior leadership roles in cardiology, surgical services and ambulatory administration.

“It has been a pleasure working with Ernie and we wish him well,” said Dr. Ann Collins, a Raleigh OB-GYN who serves as chair of Rex’s board. “We will begin a search for his replacement, and thank Kirsten for her leadership and commitment to our patients.”