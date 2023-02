HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby born at UNC Health Rex in Holly Springs on Friday morning had “impeccable timing.”

According to UNC Health, Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey, of Sanford, welcomed their baby, Dominic, at 2:03 a.m., which is “02/02/2023 @ 0203.”

Elizabeth and Kenneth Spivey with their son, Dominic (Photo from UNC Health)

Dominic weighed seven pounds, five ounces after a fast natural delivery of one hour and 18 minutes. The Spivey’s will introduce Dominic to his big brother, Jessie.