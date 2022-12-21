RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the lights come down, and the halls are no longer decked for the holidays, what do you do with your live Christmas tree?

If you live in Wake County, you now have an option that will help park trails around the area.

The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program lets Wake County residents get their Christmas trees mulched, which then will be used on park trails, according to officials.

Shinica Thomas, the chair of Wake County Board of Commissioners, shared how wonderful it is to see community support for the program each year.

“The outpouring of community support for Happy Trails is always amazing,” Thomas said. “Our trails start each new year with a fresh coat of mulch thanks to this program, which is a real win-win for residents and our parks.”

Last year 5,732 trees were recycled, which “created more than 102 tons of mulch for [the] trails,” officials shared.

“Christmas trees have another purpose beyond the holiday season — revitalizing Wake County Park trails all year long,” said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space.

If you want to take part, the program has eight locations and goes from December 26 until January 23, 2023.

Officials said the following location will be open for “tree drop-offs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week:”

Site 1 – 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

Site 2 – 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

Site 4 – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

Site 11 – 5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

And These Wake County parks will also accept trees between 8 a.m. and sunset every day of the week:

Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh

Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill

Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

Green Hills County Park – 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh

Officials said that all decorations need to be removed from your tree before recycling it, and that all locations will be closed on January 1 for New Year’s Day. For more information on the program, click here.