‘Underage’ person killed after car crashes into pole on New Bern Avenue, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An “underage” person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Bern Avenue Wednesday morning in Raleigh, police said.

According to police, the crash on New Bern Avenue near Corporation Parkway happened around 2:49 a.m. when the driver of a vehicle crashed his car into a pole.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and what they described as an “underage” person to the hospital with unknown injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person was taken to the hospital to get checked out for minor injuries.

The investigation is in the early stages and police said they’re not sure yet what led to the crash.

The identity of the person who died has not been released yet.

Southbound New Bern Avenue was blocked as police investigated the fatal crash. One lane reopened around 6:15 a.m. Drivers are advised to take Corporation Parkway to avoid any traffic issues or slowdowns on New Bern Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.