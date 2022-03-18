CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation by multiple agencies into a Cary apartment fire that resulted in the death of an infant and injuries to three other people has been completed — and one of the biggest questions remains unanswered.

The massive fire occurred on March 7 just after 2:30 p.m. in Building 106 of the Aurella apartments on Harlon Drive in Cary, officials said.

Cary Fire Department units responded to multiple reports of a blaze at the complex and arrived at the scene just two minutes after being dispatched, according to Town of Cary officials. Upon their arrival, crews reported that the building was fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

In addition to Cary fire units, crews from the Apex, Morrisville and Swift Creek fire departments also responded to help battle the inferno. Authorities said it took more than an hour to extinguish the flames.

Twelve apartments were destroyed, displacing more than 30 residents.

The fire resulted in the death of a 9-month-old girl, according to authorities. An investigative report showed that the child died of smoke inhalation and was found with her mother in a bathtub while they were trapped in a bathroom.

Three other people were rescued from the fire, including the baby’s 28-year-old mother. The report showed the mother suffered critical injuries due to smoke inhalation. A 21-year-old man injured his spine by jumping from his third-floor apartment and a 70-year-old woman was found in her bedroom with minor injuries due to smoke inhalation, the report showed.

A fourth victim was able to escape without help and was taken to the hospital.

The March 7 fire was the second at the same complex in a matter of weeks. The first fire there happened on Feb. 5. The incident report from that blaze shows the fire began after a cigarette was lit on a balcony.

Fire crews noted that the smoke detectors were working, but there was no sprinkler system present.

North Carolina law only requires sprinklers in buildings built after 2006. The Aurella Cary apartments were built in 1984.

A report from the March 7 fire showed that smoke detectors, which were only battery-powered and not hard-wired, did work and did alert residents to the danger.

Although the smoke detectors were in working order, there were other serious fire safety issues reported in the days before the fire.

The Cary Fire Department’s 128-page fire inspection report shows there had been some serious fire safety concerns in the days leading up to the fatal fire.

Those issues included missing fire extinguishers, fire extinguishers that hadn’t been inspected for three years, electrical hazards and broken stairways.

In total, 40 code violations were found during the inspection.

The report also shows there was no fine issued against the Aurella Cary apartments for violating the state fire code. On the last few pages, there are threats of fines, but nothing had been formally issued.

Rob Roegner, the Senior Deputy Engineer for the North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office, told CBS 17 fines are determined by officials in each city or town.

In areas like Cary and Raleigh, fire marshals will often just come back to check if issues had been fixed.

“Re-inspections are really the only way to resolve that,” said Roegner.

Based on the final findings from the March 7 fire, it appears that those violations were not related to where the blaze started.

Investigators from the Wake County Fire Marshal’s Office, the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal, the Cary Fire Department, the Cary Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives “were able to determine that the fire started on the third-floor open-air corridor of Building 106 near apartment A7 in an area of stored combustible trash/rubbish,” the Town of Cary said in a release.

Although investigators were able to pinpoint where the fire started, the exact cause could not be positively identified, thus leading to the cause of the fire officially being declared as “undetermined.”

“Sustained winds, high wind gusts, and low humidity levels on March 7 contributed to the rapid-fire growth and extensive damage of the apartment building. Because we cannot specifically rule out all possible ignition sources, we are unable to say with certainty that we know exactly how the fire started,” said Cary Fire Chief Mike Cooper in the Town’s release. “We can say with confidence that the smoke alarms in the building were working and did alert occupants at the time of the fire.”

“Firefighters did everything they could that day to prevent loss of life and extinguish the fire, and I want to thank everyone who responded for their tireless effort and dedication,” said Cooper. “This was a tragic event for our community and our thoughts remain with the Aurella Cary residents, especially the family who lost their child.”

The investigation into the fire is now closed, officials said. Unless additional information or evidence becomes available, the exact cause will remain undetermined.

— Hayley Fixler contributed to this story