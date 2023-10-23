RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department made a statement Monday evening after shooting incidents across the city in less than a week.

There have been three reported shooting incidents in the town of Wake Forest. The first incident happened Wednesday night along North Allen Road — in the same block where three people were shot in late June.

Police say the victim in the North Allen Road shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and on Saturday four people — including three who live just around the corner — were charged in connection to that crime.

On Saturday night, Wake Forest police arrested and charged a man in connection to a domestic-related shooting in a Lowe’s Food parking lot. According to police, a bystander fired his handgun in defense of the endangered woman and child. There were no injuries in that incident.

Also on Monday morning, a homeowner shot and killed a man who was attempting to break into his residence.

The Wake Forest Police Department said, “While terribly unfortunate, sad, and yes, scary, these shootings are especially disturbing because they occurred within a few days of one another. Though none were related, they serve as important reminders that although Wake Forest remains a safe community, we are not immune to violence and crime.”

According to police, the bystander who intervened during the incident in the Lowe’s Food parking lot nor the homeowner from Monday’s shooting have been charged. A preliminary investigation revealed that both were legally armed citizens protecting themselves or a third party.

“While we respect the rights conveyed by the 2nd Amendment, we strongly encourage anyone who feels threatened, including gun owners and non-gun owners alike, to call law enforcement and allow the police to respond when there is sufficient time to do so.” the Wake Forest Police Department said.